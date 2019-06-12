Celebrate Broadway Days And More This Weekend In Mercer County

Broadway Day. Harrodsburg’s 245th Birthday. Dinner In Blue And White And More This Weekend

This weekend in Mercer County is jam-packed with fun activities, from the 4th Annual Broadway Days Street Festival on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, to Harrodsburg’s 245th birthday party at Old Fort Harrod State Park on Sunday, June 16.

Celebrate Kentucky’s oldest street during Broadway Days. The festival starts on Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m. with a fashion show, comedy, a back to school drive and an open mic night.

There will be live music all day long on Saturday, June 15 starting at noon. There will also be the Hot Wheels Car and Truck Show sponsored by Linton and Son Towing, an arts and crafts exhibition and cornhole and spades tournaments at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. with finals at 8 p.m.

The entry fee is $10 per team with a cash prize winner.

For more information or to sign up for the basketball tournament, visit broadwaydays.com or call (609) 254-6984.

Here are some of the other events happening in Mercer County this weekend and into next week.

Thursday

Paul Kinzer. Acoustic rock and folk at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). 7–9 p.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Mad Women at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Biscuit Barbecue will provide food Thursday and Friday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

David Stahl, the Piano Doctor. Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Book signing with historian Charles E. Hayes at the Gallery On Main (formerly the Arts Council of Mercer County, 120 South Main Street). Friday, June 14, 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (859) 613-0790.

Kentucky Mountain Horse Show. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, 6–10 p.m. Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Email office@kmsha.com or (859) 225-5674 or (859) 221-6620.

Kick Off to Summer Bash. The Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). 6 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, June 21, 6 p.m.) (859) 965-9548.

Movie Night at James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street).After dark. Free, donations accepted. (859) 265-1129 or Facebook—J. Elliott Heating and Air.

Saturday

Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 1–4 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Celebrate Recovery Kickoff. 4 p.m. Mercer Transformation (132 N. Main Street). (859) 605-2026.

Vintage Baseball Game between 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings and Bluegrass Barons at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 5 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Dinner In Blue And White. A Greek-inspired community meal to celebrate Mamma Mia! at Ragged Edge Community Theatre. Olde Towne Park (126 South Main Street). 7 p.m. $25 per person, $150 table of eight. Tickets available at downtownharrodsburg.com/dinner-on-main or call 734-6811.

Tri-County Bluegrass Band at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). 7–9 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Sunday

Writers’ Circle Writing Session with author Eddie Price at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 1:30–4:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Harrodsburg’s 245th Birthday Party featuring guest speaker David Owens. Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 S. College Street). 5:30 p.m. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Weekdays

Conservation Clubhouse Critters Program at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, June 18, 10:30 a.m. Same contact info as above.

