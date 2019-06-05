Free Cake And Entertainment As Harrodsburg Celebrates The Big 245

Harrodsburg’s 245th Birthday Party Sunday, June 16, At The Fort

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg will be celebrating their 245th birthday at Old Fort Harrod State Park on Sunday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event offers free cake, water and entertainment for everyone.

“The 2019 Founder’s Day celebration will be memorable. David Owens will be the main presenter,” said David Coleman, park director. “Friends of Fort Harrod will be on hand to fire a flint lock volley, as well.”

Along with the presentation, Natalie Berry-Marshal will sing the national anthem.

Owens will be presenting a program entitled, “Thunderbolt People, Circle of Life.” The Thunderbolt People were indigenous to Southeastern Kentucky and members of the Chickamauga Cherokee Confederation, according to a press release about the program.

Coleman said the event also serves as the June meeting for the Harrodsburg Historical Society.

“We look forward to this day every year, to celebrate our towns founding but this year in particular with the forming of the 250th anniversary committee the next five years are going to be a great time to be in Harrodsburg,” said Coleman.

The summer concert series, “Picnic in the Park” starts this Friday, June 7, with “B Squared” performing. Coleman said this is the 35th year for Picnic in the Park.

The fort will be holding their 11th annual Settlement and Raid reenactment Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23.

“Some new demonstrators and new battle scenario will be performed this year at the Settlement and Raid,” said Coleman. “Back by popular demand is Tavern Night on Friday, June 21, for an evening at McGinty’s Ordinary. From 7-11 p.m. ale will be served to everyone who wants to know how it felt to relax in an 18th century tavern.”

The play, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” will return to the amphitheater at the fort for a two-week run in July.

“This historic drama about Harrodsburg’s founding,” said Coleman. “Lots of returning actors and some new faces make the perfect mix to make this year’s production of this tradition outstanding.”

For more information visit the park website.

