Kick Off A Busy Weekend At The Main Street Market

It’s Going To Be One Busy Weekend In Harrodsburg

Robert Moore and Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program will hold the first ever Main Street Market on Friday, May 31, at Old Towne Park starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature live music from Becky and Steve, food from Dunn’s Barbecue and at least 15 vendors who will set up their wares on the sidewalk. The monthly series will return on the last Friday of every month running through September. Traffic on Main Street will not be stopped. For more information, contact Harrodsburg First at their website, downtownharrodsburg.com.

That same night, Old Fort Harrod State Park will host free movie night at the James Harrod Amphitheater starting at dark. The movie is “Instant Family” starring Mark Wahlberg.

Saturday will be even more packed with fun that Friday.

Bark in the Park returns to Old Fort Harrod State Park on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event, which is being put on by the nonprofit group Critters Without Litters, is free to the public and visitors are invited to bring their pets for the day. There will be water and treat stations for visiting pets as well as a costume contest. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and this year’s theme is super heroes. For more information, call 734-0199 or visit www.critterswithoutlitters.com.

That same day, the Ol’ Iron Run Traditional Hot Rod & Custom Show happens on Chile Street from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Mercer County Public Library will kick off their Summer Reading program will kick off on Saturday, June 1, beginning at 4 p.m., with a moon bounce, ice cream, face painting, live music and much more. For more information, call the library at 734-3680 or visit online at www.mcplib.info.

For other weekend happenings, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to subscribe.