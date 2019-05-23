Mercer Central Graduation 2019

Mercer Central’s Class Of 2019 Kicks Off Graduation Season
Mercer Central Principal Jaziel Guerra presented Nancy Rose Parker with her diploma and wished her good luck on her journey.
The senior class at Mercer County Central turned their tassels and took their first steps into life after high school.
Kaitlyn Rae Butler collected the senior award—and a hug—from Mercer Central Head Teacher Lou Collins.
Zachary Dale Morris-Kirkpatrick gave the senior address at Mercer County Central’s graduation.
Principal Jaziel Guerra presented Leah Rachel Slone with her diploma.
Brand new graduate Leah Rachel Slone showed off her brand new diploma.