Linda Alexander, 71 of Lancaster, Kentucky passed after a valiant fight with cancer on May 6, 2019. Linda was a graduate of Somerset High School and Transylvania University. Her double major degree in math and physics led her to an illustrious career with IBM/Lockheed Martin in which she was instrumental in the research, development, and marketing for the NASA space program. Upon retirement she moved to Herrington Lake and held an 11 year tenure as president of Herrington Lake Conservation League where she promoted legislation and coordinated cleanup efforts to restore the lake to its original beauty. In her spare time she launched Executive Fashions, a tailoring business where she made everything from bedspreads to bridal gowns.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Alexander and her father, Thurston Alexander. Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her brother Jim Alexander, niece Karey Sue Nevels (Justin), nephew Tyler Alexander, (Sarah), and grandnephew Jay Tyler Alexander, along with her beloved schnauzers, Shadow and Shadey. In addition she leaves behind a special godson and goddaughter, Colton and Caroline Thomas. A celebration of life will be held at Clark Legacy in Nicholasville with a tribute that begins at 6:00 pm.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Herrington Lake Conservation League, hlcl.org or PO Box 404, Burgin KY 40310 or to the Garrard County Humane Society.