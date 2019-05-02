Show Everyone You’re Not Chicken By Donating Blood On Wednesday, May 8

Blood Drive At Lions Park Community Center

Donors can earn a snazzy new “I’m not a chicken” t-shirt at blood drive being held at the Lions Park Community Center on Wednesday, May 8, from 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

In addition to handing out free t-shirts, the Kentucky Blood Center, which is organizing the blood drive, is also making it easier for donors to give the gift of life. The center is introducing a new electronic system that allows donors to answer required questions about their health history using a touch screen tablet.

Even better, that system, called QuickPass, allows donors to answer the questions at home on the day of donation. Online questionnaires completed prior to midnight on the day of the donation will be invalid. To find out more, visit online.

To schedule your life-saving appointment or to get more information, call 800-775-2522, ext. 3758. As always, walk-ins are welcome.

Blood donors must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which is available at kybloodcenter.org.

The Kentucky Blood Center was founded nearly 50 years ago. It is the largest independent, full-service nonprofit blood center in Kentucky and licensed by the FDA to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky hospitals.

