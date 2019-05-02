Easter Egg Hunt At Old Fort Harrod

The Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt was held last Saturday at Old Fort Harrod State Park. The event was postponed last week because of the weather, but the kids still seemed to be full of Easter spirit.
Pictures by Robert Moore/Harrodsburg Herald
Kids rushed to collect eggs and candy at the Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt. Even though the event was postponed last week because of the weather, but the kids still seemed to be full of Easter spirit.
The Thrill Of Victory:
Kaelah El celebrates winning the hula hoop contest.
-
-
The Eggony Of Defeat:
Charlie Jarmigan is left with egg on his face after finishing second in the egg toss contest.
-
- Contestants try to move as fast as they can while carrying eggs in spoons at the Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt.
The Osage orange tree was all trimmed out in springtime green for the Easter Egg Hunt. The next event at Old Fort Harrod State Park is Bark In The Park, on June 1. The Picnic In The Park performance series will resume on June 7. For more information, call 734-3314 or visit them online.