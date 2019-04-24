April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Perkins Provides Books To Raise Awareness

As National Child Abuse Prevention Month winds down, books for awareness and prevention are being handed out to the children of Mercer County thanks to the effort of many organizations and the determination of Sharon Perkins, coordinator for Burgin Family Connections and Family Resource, Youth and Service Center.

Perkins said she is passionate about preventing generational cycles of abuse through educating the public.

“Child abuse is not part of God’s plan for families. Unfortunately, unhealthy families tend to reproduce themselves,” said Perkins. “This book effectively addresses the issue of child sexual abuse prevention. We are getting the book, free of charge, into the hands of Mercer County families in a big way.”

Perkins has been working with churches and other civic organizations to provide copies of the book to families. She said she has already secured over 100 copies of the book, which is called “My Body Belongs to Me.”

The book was written by a New York City district attorney, Jill Starishevsky, for the purpose of educating children on abuse.

The book tells the story of a brave child telling on an uncle’s friend who inappropriately touched the child.

Making a dent in child abuse and raising awareness to the issue was Starishevsky’s inspiration for the book.

“As a prosecutor of child abuse and sex crimes in New York City for more than a decade, I have often encountered children who were sexually abused for lengthy periods of time and suffered in silence,” said Starishevsky. “One case in particular had a profound impact on me and compelled me to write this book.”

Perkins is accepting donations to buy more copies of “My Body Belongs To Me.” For more information, call 748-5282 ext. 102 or visit www.mybodybelongstome.com.

