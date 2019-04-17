Speeder Caught With Drugs And Cash

Life in the Fast Lane

On Tuesday, April 16, Michael David Brown, 34, of Danville, was pulled over for

speeding by Patrolman T.J. Wren of the Harrodsburg Police Department. Brown was

found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, as well as a large amount of cash, scales and other paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with speeding 20 MPH over the posted limit, 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (more than two grams), trafficking in heroin, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces)and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond.

