Barbara Werdman

Barbara Ann Werdman, 79, of Harrodsburg, died Monday; March 25, 2019 at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.

Born Jan. 5, 1940, in Alexandria, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Yancy Carmichael.

She worked as a electroneurodiagnostic technician and was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Robert Werdman of Cincinnati, OH and Kenneth Werdman of Fort Thomas; one brother, Daniel (Pamela) Carmichael of Warsaw; one grandchild, Amber Werdman and two step grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the St. Andrew Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Saturday; March 30.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.