Mildred Black By Harrodsburg Herald | March 26, 2019 | 0 Mildred Dean Black, 99, of Harrodsburg, widow of Hugh E. Black, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab. Born June 17, 1919, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Minnie Hopkins Hayes. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts George Wilcher March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Arthur Souvenier March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Leon Devine March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Melissa Coffman March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Gerald Carter March 26, 2019 | No Comments »