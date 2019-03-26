George Wilcher By Harrodsburg Herald | March 26, 2019 | 0 George S. Wilcher, 83, of Harrodsburg, widower of Dorothy Mae Lynn Wilcher, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born July 8, 1935 in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Bill Wilcher and Marie Roysdon Burchett. He was a farmer. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Arthur Souvenier March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Leon Devine March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Melissa Coffman March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Gerald Carter March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Mildred Black March 26, 2019 | No Comments »