George Wilcher

| | 0

George S. Wilcher, 83, of Harrodsburg, widower of Dorothy Mae Lynn Wilcher,  died Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Born July 8, 1935 in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Bill Wilcher and Marie Roysdon Burchett.

He was a farmer.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment