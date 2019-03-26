Arthur Souvenier

Arthur Charles Souvenier, 60, of Harrodsburg, husband of Angelia Tryee Souvenier, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home. 

Born Dec. 4, 1958, in Bowling Green, Ohio, he was the son of Louise Huffman Souveniern and the late Fred Souvenier.

