Arthur Souvenier By Harrodsburg Herald | March 26, 2019 | 0 Arthur Charles Souvenier, 60, of Harrodsburg, husband of Angelia Tryee Souvenier, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home. Born Dec. 4, 1958, in Bowling Green, Ohio, he was the son of Louise Huffman Souveniern and the late Fred Souvenier. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts George Wilcher March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Leon Devine March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Melissa Coffman March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Gerald Carter March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Mildred Black March 26, 2019 | No Comments »