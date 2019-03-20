Mercer Transformation Is Still Creating Change

New Location, New Programs But Same Goals

Mercer Transformation is a non-profit created to bring positive change to Mercer County. Their mission is to create opportunities, revitalize individuals and families through education, human services, faith-based organizations and civic groups. The organization recently relocated to Main Street and hopes to be more accessible for individuals in need.

“Our name says it all,” said Donna Linton, executive director of the community initiative tutoring program. “We want to help transform lives and the community.”

When describing the goals of the organization, board member Donald Smith said, “We are a change machine for Mercer County. We want and intend to create positive change in many areas.”

The organization has already had success with their tutoring program that is held at the Harlow Education Center. They are also revitalizing STEM camp for Mercer children this summer. The cam will be held at Harlow and is open for enrollment. “The camp is a Crime Scene Investigator camp with project based learning,” said Amy Mathews, grant writing and development specialist. “ The kids will learn finger printing, DNA extractions and much more using top notch methods and equipment.”

Mathews says holding the camp at Harlow and including Mercer Central is just one way to thank Mercer Schools for their generosity to the tutoring program.

They are hoping their new location will help facilitate more change and new programs.

“We are starting a program called Push the Pin, that helps individuals fill out paperwork,” said President Pam Sims. “The intention of the program is to help people take advantage of all the programs available here in Mercer County.

The new location is easily accessible and members hope individuals in need will seek them out.

“We can help anyone in need find the right organization,” said Sims. “We hope to extend our hours and increase our resources in the future. “

Mercer Transformation operated under several different names throughout the years, most recently Building Bridges. In 2014, they adopted the name Mercer Transformation, however the establishment was founded in 1999.

Originally housed and focused on restoring the old Harrodsburg High School, the organization moved to Campbellsville University’s Conover Education Center for free office space in 2018. Due to growth within Campbellsville the organization had to find new office space in 2019.

The new location is 132 North Main Street and is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 859-605-2026.

