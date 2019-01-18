PETA Offers $5,000 Reward In Dog Abuse Case

Up To $6,000 Being Offered For Information By Local, National Agencies

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of a recent case of animal abuse.

The animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering the reward for the person or persons who bound and severely injured two dogs in December.

The dogs were discovered by their owners in the Duncan community close to the intersection of Bohon and Grapevine Roads on Sunday, Dec. 16.

The investigating officer, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said the dogs were treated for their injuries and returned home with their owners.

Despite a $1,000 reward offered by Mercer County Crime Stoppers, he said there has been no real lead in the case.

“We’ve had a few tips, but they haven’t panned out,” Cruce said.

PETA announced the reward offer Friday afternoon.

“It takes a dangerous, violent person to tie up and beat two dogs and leave them for dead,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien in a press release. “PETA is calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever restrained and hit these dogs can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information about this case should call Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 812-0016 or the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 734-4221.

For more information about PETA, visit their website at PETA.org.