Crime Stoppers Seeks Public’s Help In Finding Dog Abusers

Mercer County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help on solving a heinous case of animal abuse.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that someone in the Duncan community close to the intersection of Bohon and Grapevine Roads had tied the legs of two dogs, duct-taped their muzzles shut and beat them on their heads, causing severe injuries.

The investigating officer, Dep. Bill Cruce, said he doubted the dogs were abused in order to turn them into fighting dogs. “These two dogs wouldn’t harm a flea,” Cruce said.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

