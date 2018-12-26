Frankfort Man Arrested In JVM Burglary Case

Suspect Found In Possession Of Stolen Property

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Frankfort man has been arrested in connection with the robbery at JVM Motorsports.

Justin Hendershot, 22, of Frankfort has been charged with receiving stolen property-under $10,000, a class D felony.

On Friday, Dec. 21, police executed a search warrant where they recovered property listed as stolen from JVM on Dec. 9, including a 2018 Kawasaki valued at $3917.23 and a wench valued at $349.

Hendershot has two prior convictions for receiving stolen property and stealing from a vehicle, according to the Frankfort State Journal. He was lodged at the Franklin County Detention Center. Hendershot was released Friday, according to the jail staff.

This case remains under investigation by Patrolman David Patterson of the Harrodsburg Police Department.