Burgin Off To Best Start Since 2008

Bulldogs Improve To 9-1

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs (9-1) basketball team is off to their best 10-game stretch since the 2008-2009 season, when they started 8-2.

After winning the DCA Warrior Christmas Classic last week, the Bulldogs travelled to Frederick Fraize and hosted Community Christian, winning both games.

Here is a recap.

vs. Community Christian (12/20)

The Bulldogs (8-1) defeated the Community Christian Warriors (4-5) by a final score of 49-36 on Thursday, Dec. 20.

Senior Cameron Hurst was the top scorer for Burgin with 16 points. Junior Wesley Tyler had 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

“Our defense limited their two best players in this game,” said Head Coach Don Irvine. “Our ability to shut this team down in the second half is a testimony to hour gritty our defense was after trailing at the half.”

The Bulldogs only allowed 11 points in the second half.

“We’re 9-1 on the season, so we have to be pleased, but we’re not satisfied,” said Irvine. “We know we are not as good as we need to be and will strive to improve even more after Christmas break.”

Senior Matthew Kirkpatrick was the last Bulldogs in double figures with 11 points. Eighth grader Hunter Reed and senior Ethan Kestler were tied for the team lead in assists with three each.

SCORING: Cameron Hurst 16, Wesley Tyler 11, Matt Kirkpatrick 11, Hunter Reed 5, Ethan Kestler 4, Jackson Qualls 2.

REBOUNDS: Tyler 13, Hurst 7.

ASSISTS: Reed 3, Kestler 3, Jackson Qualls 2, Kirkpatrick 2.

vs. Frederick Fraize (12/19)

The Bulldogs (8-1) earned their second win over the Frederick Fraize Aces (0-6) by a final score of 62-41 on Friday, Dec. 21.

Hurst dominated this game, scoring a game-high 21 points and 16 rebounds. He also had a team-high five assists.

Tyler flirted with a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds.

“It was a good solid team win for us after a three hour bus ride and long wait time for the first game to end,” said Irvine. “I thought our ball movement had improved from the first time we played this team.”

Burgin finished with 10 assists.

“We executed well enough to get the win. Thirty-five rebounds as a team, led by Cameron (Hurst) and Wesley (Tyler) were big for us,” said Irvine.

Sophomore Jackson Qualls had one of his best games of the young season. The underclassman scored eight points, to go along with two rebounds and three steals.

The Bulldogs wont be back on the court until the new year when they host Rose Hill Christian on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m.

SCORING: Hurst 21, Tyler 12, Kirkpatrick 9, Kestler 8, Jackson Qualls 8, Seth Martin 3.

REBOUNDS: Hurst 16, Tyler 8, Kirkpatrick 4, Qualls 2.

ASSISTS: Hurst 5, Kestler, Kirkpatrick 3, Kestler 2.