Burgin Independent Receives Corning Foundation Grant

The Corning Incorporated Foundation awarded a $10,500 grant to Burgin Independent Schools to purchase 19 13-inch Apple MacBook Airs, 19 65-inch TVs and 19 Apple TVs for high school, middle school and elective teachers.

Over the summer, the district plans to purchase 21 13-inch Apple MacBook Airs, nine 65-inch TVs and nine Apple TVs for the elementary school and the rest of the teachers. The district is using a combination of the Corning grant and school funds.

Currently, all 6th through 12th graders in the Burgin Independent Schools have a personal electronic device as part of a “1-to-1 initiative” which was implemented several years ago. In addition, all K-5 classrooms have 4 iPads and 4 desktops computers.

The board will hold a working session on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. in the school board room. The next meeting of the Burgin Board Of Education will be Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.

