Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg Historical Society is holding their 27th annual Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 1, with new times from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual Holiday Tea Room is on Friday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the tour.

When visiting the Old Fort Harrod State Park the anchor in the south west corner is the Matheny-Taylor House also known as the Mansion Museum.

Built circa 1836 by Major James Taylor and incorporates a smaller house built by Felix Matheny in 1810. Major Taylor took extra care to build the house very close to the street so that a community well could still be accessible to the public.

The house has an eloquent stairway, double leaf entry doors and a fanlight centered above the entrance. History is found in more than just the architecture in this house since it houses artifacts and memorabilia for Mercer County. The museum was deeded to Pioneer Memorial Society by Irene Taylor Moore, the daughter of Major James Taylor for preservation.

“The Mansion Museum is beautifully decorated but it is also full of interesting history,” said Toni Preston. “There will be people available to tour participants to answer questions and tell the history of the house as well as the artifacts.”

Another stop along the Holiday Homes Tour was founded in 1785 as New Providence Presbyterian Church. The church is said to be one of the first Presbyterian congregations to be organized in the state. New Providence boasts membership to Transylvania Presbytery in 1786 that helped found the Synod of Kentucky in 1802. The congregation outgrew two log churches and a brick structure that was originally built in 1785 and the present building was erected in 1864. The original log buildings are located on the grounds of the New Providence Cemetery. The present congregation continues over 200 years of worship and service to Mercer County.

Join the Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and learn more about the history of Mercer County.

