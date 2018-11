John W. Milton Jr., 96, of Harrodsburg, husband of Gertrude Lowe Milton, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at his home.

Born Oct. 13, 1922, in Washington County, he was the son of the late J.W. and Lena Coyle Milton Sr.

He was a retired farmer, an Army veteran of World War II, attended Campbellsville Junior College and was a member of the Mackville Baptist Church