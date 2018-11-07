Holiday Homes Tour Set For Dec. 1

Harrodsburg Historical Society Will Hold Holiday Tea Room Nov. 30–Dec. 1

The Harrodsburg Historical Society is holding their 27th annual Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 1, and their annual Holiday Tea Room on Friday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Tea Room will feature soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages. The 2018 tour will be headquartered in Morgan Row at the Harrodsburg Historical Society located at 220-222 Chiles Street. The homes on this year’s tour are:

The Mansion Museum at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 S. College Street)

Ruby’s Jewel Box (117 E. Poplar Street)

The Big Spring (E. Factory Street,behind the old Harrodsburg High School)

Thomas Logan House (1501 Louisville Road)

Vickie’s Mayo Country Store (2056 Talmage Mayo Road)

New Providence Church (3301 Louisville Road, Salvisa)

Warwick—Moses Jones/ Clay Lancaster home (1563 Oregon Road, Salvisa)

For more information, visit harrodsburghistorical.org.

