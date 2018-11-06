Kathleen Payne

Mrs. Kathleen Sanders Payne, 81, wife of William Albert Payne, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford.

Born Sept. 27, 1937, in Crab Orchard, she was the daughter of the late Tennel Sanders and the late Ethel Howard Sanders.

She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church. On February 27, 1953 she was united in marriage to William Albert Payne, and they enjoyed 65 years together.

Those left to celebrate her life are: her husband, William Albert Payne of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, Trisha (Wesley) Douglas of Stanford, and Patrick (Savannah) Gillespie of Chicago, Ill; three great-grandchildren, Claudia Douglas, Ian Gillespie, Elias Gillespie and son-in law, David Gilespie. As well as a host of friends and neighbors.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ann Payne Gillespie and a brother, Carl Loren Sanders.

Visitation for Mrs. Kathleen Sanders Payne was heldSunday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals Chapel with Bro. Jeremy Ellis, officiating.

Burial followed the service in the Freedom Cemetery. Casket bearers were Tim Payne, Jon Stewart, Will Stewart, Rich Coulter, Zandy Stewart and Ted Payne.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.marvineowensfuneralhome.com