Martha Buckner, 91, of Harrodsburg, widow of William Buckner, died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Born March 23, 1927, in McQueary County, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Allie Maddox Helton.

She was a retired RN for Haggin Hospital, a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church and of the Homemaker’s Garden Club.