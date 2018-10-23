Janice Yeast

Janice Smith Yeast passed away Oct. 17, 2018, at her daughter’s home after a brief illness.

Born in Franklin County, March 23, 1932, she was the youngest of four children of Stanley and Cleora Smith. At age two, Janice lost her mother at which time her father shared raising her with aunts, Sadelle Luckett and Sylvia Gaines.

Janice graduated from Bald Knob School and started working as a secretary for the State of Kentucky in 1951 ultimately retiring in 2009 from the Legislative Research Commission.

Janice met the love of her life January 1953. They married in August of that year and shared 59 wonderful adventurous years together.

Janice was an active member of the First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge. She loved her church and serving others. She also enjoyed going to art class at the Senior Citizens Center.

She especially loved playing with her great granddaughter, Isabel, while staying at her daughter’s house.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, hus brothers, Maldon, Calvin, and Ollie.

She is survived by a daughter, Marty (Bill) May, grandchildren, Zackary (Emily) May, Kathryn May, David (Misty) May, Charles (Marina) May, many great-grandchildren, half-sister, Priscilla Goins, half-brother, Donnie (Patty) Smith.

Services were held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 20, with Dr. Bob Browning officiating. A private family committal service was observed.

Flowers are welcome. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care and First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com