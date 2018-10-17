Students Help Build New Fire Substation

Learning While Building Living Area And Training Room

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg Area Technology Center students are helping remodel the new headquarters for the Harrodsburg Police Department as well as a substation for the Harrodsburg Fire Department that will be housed in the old Caludwell building on Louisville Road.

The students were building the two-story day room, training area and living area for the fire department last Wednesday.

“It is education and public service rolled into one,” said Fire Chief Scott Hammons. “These are hard working kids.”

Hammons said that students from Mercer, Anderson and Burgin have been helping them remodel and hopes to have it close to completed by the end of this month.

The fire department is adding a substation at the Louisville Road building.

It will really cut our response time,” Hammons said. “We’ll be closer to the bypass. It is a good change and we will have both sides of the tracks covered.”

“The kids doing this are amazing. It really is our community coming together,” said Hammons. “They work hard and it shows that the community does care about the kids education as well as the first responders.

The HATC students were happy to help remodel and work on a project of this importance.

“Anytime we can do live, hands on work the kids learn ten times better,” said Eddie Durr, HATC instructor. “Unfortunately fall break fell in the middle of this project but we will do as much as they will let us do.”