Salvisa Ruritan Days Start Oct. 5

Two Days Of Fun Kick Off At Salvisa

Salvisa Ruritan Days Community Festival will return on Friday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 6, at 404 Main Street in Salvisa. The festival will have car show, games, pageants, live music and over $200 in prizes.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. on Friday with a Cruise In, a cake-walk, door prizes and cash drawings. The Ruritan Special Design band will play at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, vendors will line the streets and there will be music and cloggers. Vendors will be set-up all day featuring arts and crafts.

The festivities begin with the baby show registration at 8:45 a.m. while the show begins at 9 a.m. The pageants begin immediately after the baby show and break for the 11 a.m.-noon cloggers performance.

Saturday’s music performances are scheduled as follows: Noon–2 p.m. Rob Rawlings, 2–4 p.m. Rayna and Ramsey, 4–6 p.m. Royal Blue and 6–8 p.m. the Altruistics.

For more information, visit www.salvisaruritan.org or visit the group’s Facebook page by searching for Salvisa Ruritan Days.

