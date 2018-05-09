Meet The Primary Candidates At Election Forum On May 17

Absentee voting has already begun in Mercer County’s primary election, which will be held on Tuesday, May 22.

There is a lot of excitement for this year’s election. Over 3.3-million Kentuckians are registered to vote, according to the Secretary of State’s office, an increase of approximately 62,000 voters since the last statewide election. More than half of those voters are younger than 25.

There will be a Primary Election Political Candidate Forum held on Thursday, May 17, at Lions Park Community Center. It starts with an opportunity to meet the candidates at 6 p.m. The Forum will air live on WHBN 1420 AM and hometownlive.net starting at 7 p.m.

The Republican candidates for Mercer County jailer, Bret “Chambo” Chamberlain and Garland Christopher, and the Democratic candidates for for magistrate of district 4, Donald Webb and Mary Margaret Heaton, have also been invited.

Earl Motzer will serve as moderator. Each candidate will have up to two minutes to answer questions approved by the Mercer County Democratic and Republican Parties and up to two minutes each to make closing statements. The candidates will not be able to ask each other questions and there will be no questions from the audience.

Sponsors include the Mercer County Democratic and Republican parties, Hometown Radio, Best Sound Around and the Harrodsburg Herald.

For more information on the debate, or to submit a question, email Democrat Party Chair Jacqueline Coleman at jqcoleman@gmail.com or Republican Party Chair Roxanne Parks at mercerems701@hotmail.com or present questions in writing at Lions Park no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the debate.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.