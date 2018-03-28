Harrodsburg Looks At Protecting Residents’ Water Lines

T.J. Mudd of Aqua Lines Protection LLC gave the city commission a great sales pitch Monday night. Mudd told the commissioners they would never have to adjust another water bill if partnered with his company.

Aqua Lines protects the customer-owned portion of utility infrastructure, the portion of the waterline from the meter to the house. “Anything that’s underground but not under the structure,” Mudd explained.

The customer pays $6 a month to protect the waterline and $9.999 to protect the sewer line. Customers can pick either or opt out at any time. There is no deductible and no contract. Aqua Lines pays for all water lost due to a breakage, but they do not pay for structural damage, which is covered by the homeowner’s insurance.

It does no matter how old the lines are, Mudd said. When a customer contacted Aqua Lines, the company would hire a local plumber, who would be on site within 48 hours.

Mudd said there was no difference between what commercial or private customers would pay. He said the cost is based on a two-inch waterline. Anything over two inches was quoted on a case-by-case basis.

Mudd left an information pack with the commissioners. Mayor Eddie Long asked Mudd to meet with Amy Kays-Huffman of the city water department. He said he and the commissioners would look over the company’s information. “We’ll have several questions when you come back,” Long said.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be on Monday, April 9, at 7 p.m.

To learn more, check out next week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.