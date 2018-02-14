Lexy Lake Needs Your Vote

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Lady Titans senior basketball player Lexy Lake knows how to sink a three point shot. As a matter of fact, she’s hit 307 in her career so far. Now Lake has the opportunity to show off her skills nationally in the High School Slam Dunk and Three-Point #DreamFearlessly Championship Fan Vote Competition.

Lake is one of 16 shooters from across the United States selected to compete, first with the fan vote where the overall winner goes on to compete in a shooting competition at the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas.

Lake currently holds the record for the most three point shots made in a state tournament game and is one of the top 10 high school three point shooters of all time in Kentucky.

“This whole deal is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m overwhelmed a little, but so blessed and appreciative of my family, team, coaches, friends, peers, teachers, community members and the state of Kentucky for supporting me. This is an exciting time for the community and I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” said Lake.

The fan vote is in a bracket format and Lake will face-off against one of the other shooters with the winner moving up the bracket. She must have the most votes in each of the four rounds to make the trip to Houston.

Fans can vote multiple times, but only once per device per day. Voters are encouraged to vote from their smart phone, computer, tablet and any other device so the most votes as possible can be logged.

To vote, visit the website www.amfam.com/fanvote. Select the “girls 3-point” icon at top of the page to be directed to the brackets and Lake is in the second bracket. Voting for the first round started Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. and ends next Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 12:59 p.m.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.