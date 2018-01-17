Mercer Grand Jury Indicts 11

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer Circuit Court handed down indictments on nine people last week, on charges ranging from automobile theft to criminal abuse of a minor to burglary. In addition, two offenders have been prosecuted through Mercer County’s new rocket docket program.

VEHICLE BREAK-INS

The man police believe is responsible for 18 vehicle break-ins back in October has been indicted.

Dario Mauriz-Cruz, 25, of 5000 Bryan Station No. 53, Lexington, has been indicted on 17 different charges related to a series of vehicle break-ins around Mercer County back on Oct. 7, 2017. Mauriz-Cruz has been charged with two class C felony counts of theft by unlawful taking for stealing two cars, two class D felony counts of theft by unlawful taking of firearms, one class D felony count of theft by unlawful taking of personal property, eight class C felony counts of 1st-degree unlawful access to a computer and four class A misdemeanor counts of 2nd-degree criminal mischief for damaging property belonging to four different Mercer County residents. Bail was set at $30,000. Capt. Scott Elder of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) testified.

CRIMINAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

A man has been charged with intentionally abusing a 16-month-old child.

Glen Ware, 23, of 422 Tabler Avenue, is charged with 1st-degree criminal abuse of a minor, a class C felony. On Dec. 14, 2017, Ware intentionally caused a serious physical injury to a minor child, causing serious injuries, including 2nd-degree burns to the child’s skin on the foot and the face.

Bail was set at $10,000 on the condition Ware has no contact with the victim. Dep. Wes Gaddis (MCSO) testified.

