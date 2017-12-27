Burrus brings pride and work ethic to next generation of Titans

Dalton Christopher

Herald Staff

dchristopher@harrodsburgherald.com

Isaiah Burrus demanded the attention of Mercer County during his time as a Titan, now he returns to lead the next generation of Titans towards a brighter future both athletically and in life.

Burrus started as an assistant coach for Mercer’s Track and Field program this week. The opportunity to work with his home community is one he doesn’t take for granted.

“I get to be around the sport I love, and help people get better on and off the track,” Burrus said.

With his accomplishments and records, Burrus is also known for his work ethic. Starting in seventh grade, Burrus was doing two a day practices in track. His freshman year earned him the MVP of the team, his sophomore and junior years resulted in two 400 meter dash state championships.

“Winning helps you like things,” Burrus said.

His senior season was bittersweet, as his talent and skill were peaking, but it came to a halt in Corbin when he pulled his hamstring in regional competition.

“An injury can do a lot, I was used to winning and then something out of my control happened. Once they told me it was completely torn, I cried,” Burrus said.

For more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.