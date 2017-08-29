Barbara Leach

Barbara B. Leach, 78, of Harrodsburg, wife of Ronald C. Leach, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort.

Born Oct. 28,1938, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth Voris Bradshaw.

She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where she was a member of the basketball synchronized swim teams, was an elementary and physical education teacher for Stanford, Burgin and Mercer County School systems, was the girl’s basketball coach at Mercer County and Burgin.