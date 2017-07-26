Triple Cross Hosts All Ages Rodeo

Triple Cross Cowboy Church, in cooperation with Harrodsburg United Methodist Church, is hosting a youth rodeo event Saturday, July 30, from 3-7 p.m. at 1250 Industry Road. There will be multiple events held throughout the afternoon at a cost of $10 per event.

Jennifer McDonald, a student at Asbury University in Wilmore, is a part-time pastor at Triple Crown. She says the goal of the event is to give people an authentic rodeo experience who may have never had any experience to begin with.

“We have a different kind of rodeo where someone who has never done rodeo can come and try it out.” McDonald said.

Triple Cross Cowboy Church has a goal of inviting the community into a comfortable setting to have a fun time and enjoy fellowship.

“Our broad ultimate goal is to give people an opportunity to have a good evening of community and fellowship.” McDonald said.

The rodeo will feature barrel racing, pole bending, break away roping, team roping, calf riding, and dummy roping. There will be a trophy awarded for first place in each event, but all participants will take home a prize. For those who have never attended a Triple Cross event, McDonald says it’s all about presenting church in a non traditional way.

“We are all about the church and making disciples of Jesus Christ.” McDonald said.

For more information contact Rusty Kreider at 859-319-9304 or Maureen Laughlin at 937-308-6432.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.