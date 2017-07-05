New ACMC Director Sees Potential In Downtown Harrodsburg

Anessa Arehart, the new director of the Arts Council Mercer County, has some fresh ideas.

“There’s a lot of potential here,” said Arehart, who replaces Matthew Singleton, the former director. “I think Matthew grew it a lot, everybody here has helped this place to grow. I hope that I can continue the trend.”

First on the calendar is the “Art of the Equine” exhibit which begins Monday, July 10, to coincide with the 190th Mercer County Fair and Horse Show. But Arehart hopes to add more. ACMC is looking to bring back some old classics such as the chair caning and woodworking classes. Arehart also wants to offer classes for children who are interested in looking to get serious about art.

“This would be for kids who want to take a real painting class. They might be a little old for Art with the Animals and a little young for the Art Bar classes,” she said. She would also like to add some live music and writing groups. “I want to see this place succeed, it’s a very worthy cause,” she said.

For more information, visit the Arts Council of Mercer County Facebook page or call 859-613-0790. The Arts Council for Mercer County is located at 120 South Main Street.

