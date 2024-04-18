Titans Rise To 3-0 In District Play

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County base­ball Titans ( 11-10) faced a Jessamine County school for the first time this spring on Monday, April 15, when they traveled to Nicholasville to face the East Jessamine Jaguars (9-8).

Sophomore Ayden Stephens started on the mound and struggled with the Jaguar lineup early. Jaguar juniors Willjam Harrison and Ryan Dugger singled before Stephens walked the third batter, loading the bases. Next, freshman Zane Craft lifted a high ball into left field and scored two runners for the Jaguars. Stephens locked in and struck out the next two batters, holding the Jaguars to two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Stephens and the Titan infield were playing at the top of their game throughout the next four innings. Jackson Doughty made two diving saves from the second base position and third baseman Noah Worthington connect­ed with first baseman Will Johnson three different times for an out.