Mercer Hosts 37th Annual Heart Of The Bluegrass

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Mercer County Track and Field held their first invita­tional meet of the season, Heart of the Bluegrass, on Saturday, April 13. It was a relatively small meet com­pared to the standard of years past, and yet it still attracted more than 30 schools and over 900 entries.

The boys team began the day with an electrifying perfo1mance from seniors Kyler Sallee and Liam Potts and juniors Mason Sanders and Marshall Hart. The group finished the 4×800 meter relay in 8:27.94, nearly 13 seconds ahead of the sec­ond place finisher, George Rogers Clark.

“They ran a good race and did what it took to win; however, I feel their best is yet to come,” said Head Coach Lynn Flach.

Jordan Piazza and Donavan Wright’s extraor­dinary performances bol­stered the Titans challenge for first place. Piazza con­tinued his excellent form in the 110 meter hurdles from last season, and narrowly beat Adrian Johnson of Louisville Central with a time of 15.53. Piazza’s fifth place finish in the 300m hurdles and seventh place finish in the triple jump added another six points for the Titans, taking his total to 16. Wright finished as runner up in long jump at the KHSAA Class-2A State Championship last spring. On Saturday, Wright’s jumps gradually increased with each attempt, and on his final jump of the day he reached 21 ‘5 .5,” which was enough to beat out Davion Sturgis of Woodford County for first place.

Wright also cleared six feet in the high jump compe­tition which was enough to clai.m second, taking his total score to 18.