Melvina Cheatham

Melvina D. Cheatham, 89, of Harrodsburg died Friday, April 12, 2024, at her home in Harrodsburg.

Born March 15, 1935, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late George and Cordelia (Claunch) Durr.

She was a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church and a retired employee of Signet Systems.

Survivors include: one daughter, Edwina (John) Tarter; two sons, Joe (Elizabeth) Cheatham and George (Donna) Cheatham; one sister, Bea Gritton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.