Lady Titans Win Five Straight

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans softball team (8-2) won four games in three days this past week, including a 16-5 route of Rockcastle County (4-7) on Thursday, March 28.

Vs Rockcastle County (3/30)

The Lady Titans played a rematch with Rockcastle County two days after their 16-5 win, on Saturday afternoon, March 30.

Eighth grader Ava Musick earned her fifth win of the season. She never left the mound, struck out six batters and gave up only one run in 90 pitches. Senior Peyton Boyd signed to continue her softball career with Carson-Newman University before the game began, and showed why any college would be lucky to have her. Boyd walked and scored the Lady Titans first run after Musick doubled into center field. In the bottom of the fourth, Boyd smacked a three run-bomb over the center field wall and gave Mercer a 6-0 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Boyd popped up over second base and advanced after the Lady Rockets second baseman dropped the throw in.

“I am extremely excited for Peyton’s signing,” said Head Coach Darren Ransdell. “Carson Newman University is getting not only a great shortstop that will be the first to show up for practice and work as hard as anyone on the field, but the Eagles are getting an awesome student in the classroom.”

Mercer was propelled by its performance in the fourth and sixth innings. Izzie Carlton smacked a solo home run over the center field wall in the first at bat of the fourth inning. Mia Floro followed with a single, and senior Ashley Howard hit a line drive to left field, scoring one run. Freshman Jaley Bowman became the third Lady Titan to homer early in the sixth inning. Senior Hanna Beasley doubled into left field and scored another runner. Floro batted in Beasley later in the sixth and Jayla Sanders stole home plate after replacing Musick on the bases. Senior Haylee Ransdell waited patiently for a walk and Howard reached first on an error, loading the bases. Lily Hart struck out swinging in the first at bat of the sixth inning, but the freshman made up for it with a perfectly placed pop up that dropped just inside the foul line behind third base, scoring two runners.

In the end, Mercer County softball defeated Rockcastle County 12-3, and 28-8 over the teams two matchups last week.

“To be honest, they are ahead,” said Ransdell when asked if the Lady Titans are playing at a level above what he expected at this point in the season. “Not that I expected less, but they bought in quicker to becoming a team and accepting their role. The Lady Titans set the bar in the offseason and they continue to raise it,” said Ransdell.

For the rest of the games, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.