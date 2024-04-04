Bulldog Baseball Takes On Mercer

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs baseball team (0-9) made the short drive to Harrodsburg on Monday, April 1, where they played back-to-back games against the Mercer County Titans (9-6). The Bulldogs failed to score a run over their first three games, but have shown significant improvement over the last two weeks, scoring 19 runs over their last five contests.

Bulldog junior J.T. Boswell singled in his first at bat but no one else in the lineup could advance him.

It was a close matchup through the first two innings. Mercer’s Andrew Tatum walked in the top of the third and eventually scored the game’s opening run. Boswell singled again and read the high throw into first before continuing to second. He later scored Burgin’s opening run on a wild throw into the infield.

After three and a half innings of stiff competition, neither team gained an edge. In the bottom of the fourth, Mercer opened up an 8-1 lead following three walks from Casey Dodson and two errors by the Bulldog defense. Next, Andrew Tatum blasted a double into right field and scored two more Titan runners.

Senior Ethan Slone and sophomore Zachary Logue singled on pitches from Davis Tyler. Tyler walked Easton Devine and Adrian Quiroz popped up to second base, scoring Slone from third.

“Our offense is really beginning to come around. Our coaching staff has been challenging our guys to work on some fundamental things at the plate and they’re beginning to respond,” said Head coach of the Bulldogs, Philip Dean.

The Titans extended their lead in the fifth inning and eventually ended the first game of two, 12-2, when Tatum and Stephens took home plate following a wild pitch from Logue.

