Harrodsburg Man Indicted For Attempt To Commit Murder

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted on charges including criminal attempt to commit murder of a police officer related to an hours-long standoff on Mooreland Avenue on Jan. 2.

According to the complaint warrant, two officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department—Patrolman Dustin Mical and Cpl. Ridge Yeast—were dispatched on a domestic dispute complaint on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Carl Gregory Isham, 52, of 940 Mackville Road, is alleged to have fired five to six rounds “from a firearm at both uniformed officers, according to a warrant.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was dispatched to Mooreland Avenue, where Isham had barricaded himself, according to a uniform citation. The KSP “deployed less lethal rounds striking” Isham “above the right side of the ribs,” according to the uniform citation filed by the KSP. Even then, it took three troopers to get Isham into handcuffs, according to the uniform citation.

Last week, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Isham for criminal attempt to commit murder, a class B felony, for shooting at Cpl. Yeast. Isham was also indicted for 1st degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony, for creating “substantial danger of death or serious physical injury” to Patrolman Mical. Isham was also indicted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony. Isham’s bond was set at $200,000. Chief Scott Elder of the Junction City Police Department—who was working with the Harrodsburg Police Department at the time of Isham’s arrest—testified.

The Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including criminal mischief, assault and drugs.

