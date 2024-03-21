Hopping Towards Easter 2024: A Preview

Robert Moore

It’s looking like a busy Easter season, with events lined up for the Holy Week.

Ecumenical church services are scheduled for Holy Week, with Greg Warren preaching at Pioneer Baptist Church (260 Sparrow Lane) on Monday, March 25; Doug Wesley preaching at Centennial Baptist Church (291 West Lane) on Tuesday, March 26; and Donald Smith preaching at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage Mayo Road) on Wednesday, March 27. Services begin at 7 p.m. nightly. The host church will provide the music.

Here are other Easter events:

Saturday, March 23

• Walk With Jesus Easter Event and Egg Hunt at Burgin Baptist Church (435 East Main Street, Burgin). Follow Jesus’ footsteps, enjoy an egg hunt and snacks. Come anytime between 11 a.m. and noon. Facebook @ Burgin Baptist Church or 859-748-5188.

• Easter Cookie Decorating Class at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Learn how to decorate cookies with Flour Farm Cookies. Tickets: $50 per person. Starts at noon. Mimosas and Bloody Marys available for purchase. hello@flourfarmcookies.com or 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mackville Baptist Church (10835 Main Street, Mackville). Bring your bucket, basket or bag to collect eggs, hear the Easter story and enjoy a hotdog. Starts 2 p.m. mackvillebaptistchurch.com or Facebook @Mackville Baptist Church.

Sunday, March 24

Palm Sunday

• Palm Sunday Service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Starts 10 a.m. stphilipsharrodsburg.org or 859-734-3569.

• Palm Sunday Service at Burgin Christian Church (300 Main Street, Burgin). Sunday School 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m., potluck lunch following service. burginchristianchurch.org or 859-748-5232.

• Palm Sunday Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Starts 10:30 a.m. All church potluck follows service. Facebook @hccdoc or 859-734-3224.

Wednesday, March 27

• TeamKid Egg Hunt at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). For preK through 5th grades. Meal provided. Transportation available through Facebook page. Starts 5:40 p.m. 859-865-2212 or info@salvisabaptist.org or salvisabaptist.org or Facebook @ Salvisa Baptist Church.

Thursday, March 28

Maundy Thursday

• Maundy Thursday Service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. stphilipsharrodsburg.org or 859-734-3569.

• Maundy Thursday Service at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (350 S Chiles Street). Walk through experience, 5 to 7 p.m. Grab and Go Dinner, 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. harrodsburg.church or 859-734-2339.

• Maundy Thursday Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Service of Shadows starts 6:30 p.m. Facebook @hccdoc or 859-34-3224.

• Maundy Thursday Service at Burgin Christian Church (300 Main Street, Burgin). Starts 7 p.m. burginchristianchurch.org or 859-748-5232.

Friday, March 29

Good Friday

• Hoppy Easter at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Good Friday Service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. stphilipsharrodsburg.org or 859-734-3569.

Saturday, March 30

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road). Photos with the Easter Bunny by Morgan Lee Hicks Photography. 8 to 11 a.m. 859-734-2021 or Facebook @19th Hole Restaurant.

• “Living Hope” Musical Production at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Showtimes at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. 859-865-2212 or info@salvisabaptist.org or salvisabaptist.org or Facebook @Salvisa Baptist Church.

• Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Registration and fun activities —including special needs egg hunt—start at 11 a.m. Egg hunts divided by age groups start at 11:30 a.m. Activities includes photos with the Easter bunny, games, and prizes as well. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt

• Easter Family Worship Celebration and Egg Hunt at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US-127 Bypass). Easter story, egg hunt and music for the entire family. 1 to 3 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian. church/easter.

• Cornishville Easter Parade and Egg Hunt (at the corner of Cornishville and Grapevine Road). Parade starts at church on Church Street at 2 p.m. Easter egg hunt starts at 2:30 p.m. William Jasper. at 859-613-4096

• Easter Egg Hunts at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). On Saturday, March 30. Kids ages 12 and under are invited to hunt for eggs, meet the newest additions to the Farm family, make a craft, take a pony ride and much more. Return eggs to candy stations to receive treats. In addition, families are invited to participate in the Village-wide golden egg hunt to win a fantastic prize. Food trucks will provide a variety of meal options and the Shaker Village bar will be open for adults in attendance. Tickets are limited per hunt time to ensure a good experience for all. The egg hunt field will be divided by age groups during each time. Please bring your own basket. Adult supervision required. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $8 age 3-12, $16 age 13-61, $12 ages 62 and up. Annual passholders receive complimentary admission! Easter egg hunts run every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hoppy Easter at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

Sunday, March 31

Easter Sunday

• Easter Sunrise Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Worship at 7 a.m. Easter service with Choir Easter Cantata “The Hope of the Cross.” Facebook @hccdoc or 859-34-3224.

• Easter Sunday Service at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Breakfast, 9:30 a.m. worship service, 10:30 a.m. harrodsburg.church or 859-734-2339.

• Easter Sunday Service at Burgin Christian Church (300 Main Street, Burgin). Sunday School 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m., Easter egg hunt following service. burginchristianchurch.org or 859-748-5232.

• Easter Sunday Service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 W Poplar Street). Starts 10 a.m. stphilipsharrodsburg.org or 859-734-3569.

• Easter Morning Worship Services at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Services at 8:45 and 11 a.m., Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Please invite your family and friends. 859-865-2212 or info@salvisabaptist.org or salvisabaptist.org or Facebook @ Salvisa Baptist Church.

• Hoppy Easter at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). 859-865-2003 or 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.