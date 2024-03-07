Burgin’s Valiant Effort Falls Short Against Colts

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs (6-25) fought hard to upset the West Jessamine Colts (8-20) in the play-in game of the 46th District tourna­ment on Monday, Feb. 26. The Bulldogs led at half­time and even after West took the lead in the second half, Burgin stayed in the game. A few key turnovers in the fourth quarter doused Burgin’s momentum and the Colts went on to win 67-54.

During the opening min­utes of the game, senior Jake Taylor, Burgin’s leading scorer, picked up two quick fouls, but Head Coach Todd Claunch kept the senior in the game. Taylor caught Ben Gant open under the bas­ket and scored Burgin’s first points. Taylor then stepped back to college range and let the 3-point shot fly. West Jessamine answered with a trey, 5-4.

Sophomore Landen Sexton was defensively honed in and gave West’s guards trouble.

