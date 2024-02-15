Trevor Short Takes Over At Harrodsburg Community Center

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Trevor Short is the new executive director of the Harrodsburg Community Center by Mercer Area Family and Education and Wellness (MAFEW). Short took over on Feb. 5.

Short, a Harrodsburg native, most recently served as a client care navigator with the Isaiah House Treatment Center and executive director of the Christian Life Center. He is a graduate of Campbellsville University at Harrodsburg.

“I am thrilled to welcome Trevor Short to MAFEW as our executive director,” said Martha Collier who serves on the board of directors. “I’m certain Trevor will use his experience and qualifications to lead us in a new direction as MAFEW opens the Harrodsburg Community Center.”

Among his first duties at the community center is “trying to figure out what we were going to do with the facility,” Short said.

Questions have been raised about the future of the facility over the past year. MAFEW operated a daycare at the facility until June of last year. The building is owned and maintained by the City of Harrodsburg. Last year, MAFEW Board President Donald Wayne Smith said the board saw it as an opportunity to operate it more like the YMCA, which called the former armory home until about six years ago.

In a written statement, Short called it “a significant opportunity for us to rally behind a positive mission that provides children in our area with constructive activities.”

Short laid out several areas where the facility could aid the community, including teens, arts, tech, life skills, health and wellness, fitness and athletics. Short said he wants to use the center to give the children of Mercer County somewhere to go.

“There’s nothing to do in the community, there’s nothing for kids to do,” said Short, the father of three young children. But it’s not just children they want to reach. They’d also like for adults to use the facility as well. He discussed holding budgeting classes at the center, which would be useful for children and adults.

As the new executive director, Short said he is connecting to outside partners who are doing things in other communities.

“We’re in the initial phase now,” Short said.

They are also connecting with partners in the community.

“They are very excited,” said Debrah Pierce, who has served as CEO and office manager. Pierce is retiring but will remain with MAFEW until a new director is hired to help with the transition.

Another issue is making sure the space is in good condition.

“No one wants to come and hang out in a space that is not standard,” Short said.

He said they are not trying to reinvent the wheel.

“The idea is to connect with community partners and offer this space for them to utilize,” Short said. “It could really be impactful for our community, for children and adults as well.”

Short and the board of directors invite anyone who would like to use the facility to contact them by email at harrodsburgcentermafew@gmail.com, by phone at 859-734-9622 or online at www.mafew.org.