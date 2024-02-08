Lady Titans Handle Burgin

Samuel Warren

The Mercer County Lady Titans (14-8) met the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (10-12) twice in a run of six games in eight days. Four days after Mercer crushed Burgin’s hopes of an upset, 72-32 in Harrodsburg, the Lady Titans traveled to Burgin on Friday, Feb. 2. The Lady Titans hoped to improve upon their play from the previous night, when they were defeated 66-53 by current 8th Region leaders Anderson County (20-2).

Lady Bulldog phenom Gabi Thompson started scoring with a 10-foot jumper and the Lady Titans retaliated seconds later when recent Thomas More signee Anna Kate Drakeford zipped a pass down low to a wide open Izzie Carlton. Senior Sara Dunn added a basket and an assist to Skylar Webb for the game’s first 3-pointer, helping Mercer to a 10-6 lead with 2:45 remaining in the first.

At the end of one, Mercer led 19-12, largely in part to fast break baskets set up by four Drakeford steals.

One minute into the second quarter, Webb returned the favor to Dunn and assisted her first three of the game. Seconds later, Drakeford jumped in front of a pass and outran everyone before making the score 25-13 with 6:30 left in the first half. Webb grabbed another steal later in the second and layed off a pass to Dunn for an easy layup. Moments later, Dunn grabbed an offensive board and went straight back up and in to make the score 35-13 with 3:20 remaining. The bank was open for Kate Carlton who continued her hot streak from behind the arc. Eighth grader Alexa Wade went 2-2 from the line on two straight occasions to make the score 42-17. The Lady Titans offense caught fire when Burgin’s went cold, and Mercer’s elite defending led to many of their baskets in the first half.