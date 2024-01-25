Lady Bulldogs Collapse In Loss To East Jessamine

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (7-10) faced the East Jessamine Lady Jaguars (6-13) for the second time this season on Monday, Jan. 22. The last time these two teams met, the Lady Bulldogs led for much of the game and East Jessamine slowly overcame their deficit with excellent three point shooting. The Lady Jags don’t win often but they scored 13 3-point shots a week ago against Mercer County, and were desperate to break their seven game losing streak.

Both teams displayed their defensive abilities in the opening two minutes with two blocks, four turnovers and only three points scored. Burgin held a 3-1 lead for almost a minute before East senior Hannah Heiser was left open at the top of the key and drained a 3-pointer. Next, Lady Jag senior Shelby Luong got a lucky bounce on the rim and East stole the ensuing inbounds pass to complete a 7-0 run in just over 30 seconds.

Avery Gray was the Lady Bulldogs only answer early, the senior forward had all 7 of Burgin’s points and East led 8-6 with 4:19 left in the first. Gabi Thomas soon took the lead for Burgin with a 3 point play, 9-8. The game went back and forth for three minutes and Kelsie Slone and Lady Jaguar guard Kyla Hunt traded threes. Eventually, East sophomore Rickayla Hubbard drained the Lady Jaguars fifth three of the first quarter and the Bulldogs trailed 21-14 with one minute remaining in the first. At the end of one, East Jessamine led Burgin 23-16.