Lady Bulldogs Fall To West Jessamine

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (3-6) faced the West Jessamine Lady Colts (6-4) on Thursday, Dec. 21, just two days after their 37-20 victory over Brown.

West Jessamine jumped out to an early 13-3 lead and Burgin proved unable to recover early on.

Gabi Thomas was fouled while shooting a three and went 2-3 from the line and one possession later Jemma Jenkins went to the line and cut Jessamine’s lead to eight. The first quarter ended with the Lady Colts leading 18-10.

Eighth grade standout Kelsie Slone had two open looks to begin the second quarter but they didn’t fall. At the same time, Jessamine took advantage of Burgin’s lack of length down low…