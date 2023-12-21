East Jessamine Edges Out Lady Bulldogs

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-3) battled to the wire with the East Jessamine Lady Jaguars (2-3) in what was Burgin’s first Region 12 test thus far. East Jessamine was searching for its first win since their season opener against Paris, and Burgin planned to redeem themselves of back-to-back losses to Model and Campbellsville.

Senior forward Avery Gray grabbed an offensive rebound and quickly put a shot up to earn Burgin its first points of the game. On the next possession, Gabi Thompson found Isabella Mayes wide open on the right shoulder for three points.

Later in the first, Thompson faked a move inside and side stepped her defender before draining a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The Lady Bulldogs struggled with the size of East Jessamine’s Maddy Arnold and Shelby Luong for most of the game though, and the Lady Jags led 15-12 at the end of one quarter.

Junior Jemma Jenkins showed excellent court vision by finding Thompson on the right shoulder for another 3-pointer to tie the game at 15. Mayes finally won the Bulldogs the lead with a corner three from an inbounds pass. The senior swished the three with four hands in her face to give Burgin an 18-17 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs did a good job of breaking down the Lady Jags press and finding open shots but they were in almost constant foul trouble on the defensive end, making it difficult to hold onto their lead. Later in the second Thompson made her third 3-pointer of the first half to put Burgin up 24-23, but East Jessamine went on an eight point run to end the first half up 32-24 thanks to two consecutive baskets from Luong.