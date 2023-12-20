Victoria Myers

Victoria A. “Vicky” Myers, wife of Hays Ellis, died Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at her home.

Born in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Mary Myers and the late Daniel Vincent Myers.

She was a graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked for the American Prairie Foundation, World Wildlife Fund, the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine Biology and UK Healthcare and recently provided development services as a contractor with several non-profits.

Survivors, in addition to her husband and mother, include: two sisters, Mary Myers and Jane (Brian) Monaghan, one nephew, Joel (Sarah) Myers, one niece Marirose Monaghan, step children, Deica (Michael) Brown, Jason (Christin) Kingsolver, Jacob (Heather) Ellis and Mollie (Joey) Thomas, and nine grandchildren.