Pioneers Battle Into Double Overtime With Champion Christian College

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers (8-2) began the opening day of the Casey Sparrow Memorial Classic with a 87-71 triumph over the Southeastern Illinois College Falcons. The memorial for former Anderson County and Covington Holmes head basketball coach, principal of Bondurant Middle School and father of Pioneer Head Coach Austin Sparrow was the first tournament in celebration of C. Sparrow’s legacy, and A. Sparrow says it will be an annual event.

“The legacy that my late father left behind was that of a man who cared for others and put others before himself. He was always respectful and kind, but he was a fierce competitor on the court and this basketball classic was a great way to pay homage to his legacy. We look forward to continuing to build on this weekend in the coming seasons,” said Sparrow.

One day later on Sunday, Dec. 10, the Pioneers were set to face the number six ranked team in NCCAA Division-II, the Champion Christian College Tigers, of Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Tigers came into the game with a 5-6 record that included a 96-82 victory over Asbury University the day prior. The Tigers also have losses to NCAA Division-I programs UT-Martin and McNeese State University.

After seven minutes of play the Tigers pulled away to a 21-13 lead, a lead they would hold onto for most of the game.

Lewis Richards scored 25 points in the Pioneer’s win over Southeastern Illinois, and the junior didn’t cool down overnight. Richards was a force on the boards as well, grabbing many second-chance baskets for Harrodsburg. He cut the Tigers lead to two following a put back from Terrence McDaniel Jr.’s missed layup.

Senior Keelan Kennedy showed some flash, faking a layup and handing the ball to 6’7 Warner Bryan for an easy basket. Senior Reagan Roberts got involved with a reverse layup on the next possession, but Bryan was called for goaltending on the defensive end to cancel out the score.

Richards fought for the offensive board before laying it over the defender. One possession later Bryan drove into the lane and kicked it out to Roberts on the shoulder for three points. Champion led 38-33 with 2:24 remaining in the first half.

McDaniels Jr. snagged a loose ball and handed it to Richards. Richards drove the full length of the court and drained the floater, but the Pioneers still trailed at the half, 42-35.

The game was already fast paced, but the Pioneers attempted to go even faster after the intermission and it cost them. McDaniels Jr. had back-to-back turnovers and Tiger forward Xavier Hall drained a three to give Champion a 12-point lead just two minutes into the second half.